Sales of Abe Masks on Online Market to Be Banned

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Mercari Inc. <4385> said Tuesday that it will ban the sales on its online flea market of cloth face masks to be distributed to every household in Japan by the Japanese government as part of measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

Mercari will delete the masks from the online market if they are found while restricting violators' use of the flea market service.

Also on the day, Yahoo Japan Corp. called on users of its online auction website to refrain from putting the masks to sale on the platform, saying that they fall into the category of prohibited products.

In response to shortages of face masks across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 1 announced a plan of distributing two cloth masks to every household.

But the plan has been ridiculed, with some saying that only two masks will not suffice while others calling it "Abenomask," a pun on Abenomics, the economic policy mix of the prime minister.

