Honda to Produce Medical Face Shields in COVID-19 Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> has said the Japanese automaker will produce medical face shields for supply to hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Honda plans to start production of face shields in Japan, including at a factory in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, by the end of May. It has begun to develop a prototype, using a three-dimensional printer.

The company is also providing authorities in Tokyo, which is facing the largest number of infection cases in Japan, with around 50 vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to hospitals. In the vehicles, partitions are installed between the driver's seat and the backseat.

