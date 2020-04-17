Unique Face Masks Catching On in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Cloth face masks featuring traditional craft techniques in various regions in Japan are selling well while shortages of single-use masks continue amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The trend is contributing to revitalizing local communities. One municipality supports the production of such cloth face masks by disabled people.

In the central Japan city of Nagoya, face masks made from "Arimatsu, Narumi shibori" traditional tie-dye fabric are proving popular.

A Nagoya store that makes such handmade face masks from two to three years ago says it has increased the number of makers to three from one after sales started rising in February.

"We put 20 to 30 face masks on sale at the store daily, and they sell out immediately," said a worker at the store, Hisada. "We can't keep up with the demand."

