Nintendo to Resume Switch Game Console Shipments

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> will resume domestic shipments of its popular Nintendo Switch video game console, company officials have said.

The resumption of shipments of the Switch and Switch Lite portable game machine comes after a one-week suspension caused by supply shortages stemming from heightened demand after stay-at-home requests amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Nintendo will resume distribution to sales outlets, while accepting orders for the Switch at its My Nintendo Store website from Wednesday, for shipments in late April to mid-May.

Switch production at Chinese plants by outsourced manufacturers has been limited due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, demand for the Switch and Switch Lite consoles is increasing reflecting requests for avoiding nonessential outings and emergency school closures. The game consoles are resold at higher prices on internet shopping sites and online flea markets.

