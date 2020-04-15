UNESCO World Heritage Meeting on Japan Isles Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, April 14 (Jiji Press)--UNESCO will postpone a meeting of its World Heritage Committee for discussing the proposed registration of Japan's Amami-Oshima and other southwestern islands as World Natural Heritage sites.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, UNESCO announced Tuesday the postponement of the meeting, initially scheduled to take place between June 29 and July 9 in Fuzhou, the Chinese province of Fujian.

"Consultations are currently under way" to determine the rescheduled date of the session and "further information will be provided as soon as possible," UNESCO said.

The Japanese government has submitted a recommendation for Amami-Oshima and Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, along with the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture and Iriomote, also part of Okinawa.

Many rare and endangered species inhabit the islands, including the Amami rabbit, the Okinawa rail and the Iriomote cat.

