Japan to Mull Handing Out 100,000 Yen without Income Limit

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday that his government will consider providing 100,000 yen in cash per person without setting an income limit, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told Abe that the government should hand out such benefits as an additional measure to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus spread. Komeito is the junior coalition partner of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe replied that such a step will be considered after the enactment of a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020.

After the meeting, Yamaguchi told reporters that the government's declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas over the COVID-19 crisis last week has left "an extensive and deep impact" on the society and economy.

The government "should deliver a message of encouragement and solidarity to the people," he stressed.

