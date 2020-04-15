18 More Infections Found at Hiroshima Welfare Facility

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Eighteen people at a social welfare facility in the western Japan city of Hiroshima have been newly confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, the city government said Wednesday.

They are 11 residents and seven staff members at the Kenshin Gakuen, where 22 people, including residents and staff members, were found to have the virus on Tuesday.

Concluding that a mass infection occurred at the facility, the Hiroshima government conducted virus tests on people related to the facility.

In Shiga Prefecture, an infected inpatient in his 60s died, marking the first coronavirus-linked death in the western prefecture.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]