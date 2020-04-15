Nintendo Resumes Switch Game Console Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> started accepting orders again for its popular Nintendo Switch video game console at its website on Wednesday, for shipments in late April to mid-May.

Shipments of the Switch and Switch Lite portable game machine have been suspended due to supply shortages stemming from heightened demand reflecting requests to avoid nonessential outings and emergency school closures amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Nintendo will also resume distribution of the products to sales outlets, after about a week of suspension.

Switch production at Chinese plants by outsourced manufacturers has been limited due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some people are reselling Switch game consoles, usually priced at around 30,000 yen, at higher prices on internet shopping sites and online flea markets. Such moves have drawn much criticism.

