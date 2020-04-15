Japan Opposition Lawmaker Expelled for Visiting Adult Entertainment Club

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--An opposition lawmaker in Japan was expelled from his party on Wednesday after he was revealed to have visited an adult entertainment club amid the coronavirus emergency.

Takashi Takai of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has admitted to visiting a "sexy cabaret club" in the Kabukicho nightlife district in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on April 9 and offered to quit the party, CDPJ Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama told reporters.

On April 7, the Japanese government declared a state of emergency covering seven prefectures across the country including Tokyo, to prevent the further transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The party expelled Takai, a 50-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, elected from the Chugoku proportional representation block, instead of accepting his resignation offer.

Takai was quoted by Fukuyama as saying that he was sorry from his heart for the thoughtless behavior amid calls for avoiding unessential outings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]