Foreign Visitors to Japan Log Record Drop in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in March plunged 93.0 pct from a year before to 193,700 due to the coronavirus crisis, marking a record monthly drop, government data showed Wednesday.

The decrease is far larger than the 58.3 pct fall in February and the drop of 62.5 pct logged in April 2011 in the wake of the huge earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan, according to estimates by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Behind the latest plunge were strict travel restrictions imposed by Japan and other countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The estimates showed that the number of visitors from mainland China plummeted 98.5 pct. The number slumped 97.1 pct for South Koreans and 87.0 pct for visitors from the United States.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]