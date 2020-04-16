Japan Mulling Extra Cash Handout of 100,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering an additional cash handout of 100,000 yen per person to help prop up the economy hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, sources said Wednesday.

The government's recently adopted economic stimulus package includes a 300,000-yen cash handout program for families experiencing steep income falls. But it has drawn criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties for its strict eligibility requirements.

Among ruling and opposition lawmakers, calls are mounting for a blanket cash handout program that does not place an income limit on eligible recipients.

Discussions on the newly proposed handout are seen accelerating later this month, when work to compile a second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 is likely to start.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said the government should distribute 100,000 yen per head without setting an income limit. Komeito is the junior coalition partner of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

