127 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

In Japan, one death each from the virus was reported in the central prefecture of Fukui, the western prefectures of Shiga and Kochi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 166.

For Shiga and Kochi, these were the first fatal cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

In the western city of Hiroshima, 18 new cases were confirmed at the Kenshin Gakuen social welfare facility, bringing the total number of infections there to 40. The new cases involve 11 residents and seven staff members.

The city government sees a cluster of infections occurring at the facility.

