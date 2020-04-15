Fujifilm Starts to Increase Production of Avigan for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujifilm Corp. said Wednesday that it has started to increase the production of influenza drug Avigan, which is undergoing trials for treating patients of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus raging across the country and elsewhere in the world.

The company hopes to be able to produce Avigan for 100,000 patients a month in July, about 2.5 times more than the current capacity, and for 300,000 patients in September, up about seven times.

In Japan, Avigan, developed by Tokyo-based unit Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., has been approved as a remedy for new influenza.

In its recently compiled emergency economic package, the Japanese government vowed to provide support for increasing the production of Avigan for stockpiles to treat up to two million COVID-19 patients.

Fujifilm aims to boost Avigan production by expanding facilities at affiliate Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Co. and partnering with domestic and overseas companies for manufacturing processes.

