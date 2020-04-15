JR Hokkaido to Put 1,450 Employees on Temporary Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, said Wednesday that it will put some 1,450 workers, or 20 pct of all its employees including contract workers, on temporary leave.

The move reflects a drop in the number of passengers amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Facing the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as financial difficulties, JR Hokkaido will be the first to take the measure among the six passenger service firms of the Japan Railways Group since they were born out of the 1987 privatization and breakup of the Japanese National Railways.

The company, whose service area is the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, will ask the employees to take leave from May 1 while paying leave allowances to them.

The railway operator plans to keep the measure in place until July 23, the final day for companies that have paid leave allowances to be eligible for a special treatment under the government's employment adjustment subsidy program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]