Tokyo Seen Spending 800 B. Yen over Coronavirus Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to spend a total of about 800 billion yen on measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday announced the metropolitan government's fiscal 2020 supplementary budget worth 357.4 billion yen.

The budget includes 96 billion yen as resources for a program to pay up to one million yen to each small firm in the Japanese capital that temporarily halts operations in line with the metropolitan government's business suspension request made based on the central government's state of emergency declaration over the pandemic.

The metropolitan government plans to spend more on the fight against the coronavirus.

At a news conference, Koike said the amount of money to be used by the metropolitan government in dealing with the pandemic will exceed the 186.1 billion yen for measures devised to cope with the global financial crisis triggered by the September 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. "We'll use every possible means," Koike said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]