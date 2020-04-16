Toshiba to Shutter All Offices, Plants until May 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics and machinery maker Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Wednesday that it will suspend almost all of its business operations in the country from next Monday until May 6 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The temporary shutdown, which covers its main and branch offices as well as plants, will affect some 76,000 domestic employees of the Toshiba group.

It is rare for a major manufacturer like Toshiba to decide on an across-the-board shutdown of business operations including its production lines.

Toshiba currently has non-production line employees working from home in principle. From Monday, the company will be closed for all types of work excluding necessary maintenance of social infrastructure such as electricity systems and elevators.

Workers at Toshiba already had the eight days from April 29 to May 6 off as part of the Golden Week holiday period, so the business suspension adds a week to their holidays. To cover the additional seven days off, they will take the leaves originally planned for during the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]