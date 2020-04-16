ANALYSIS: Seoul Seen Keeping Hard Line on Japan after Election

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The landslide win by the ruling party in the South Korean parliamentary election Wednesday is expected to prompt President Moon Jae-in to continue his hard-line diplomatic policy against Japan.

The Democratic Party of Korea's victory is seen to make an improvement in relations between the East Asian neighbors unlikely during the remaining two years of Moon's presidency.

Since Moon took office in 2017, his country's ties with Japan have deteriorated due to thorny issues including lawsuits demanding compensation from Japanese companies for wartime labor provided by Koreans.

Seoul at one point threatened to scrap a military information-sharing pact between the two countries after Tokyo ramped up export controls against South Korea.

In the election, Japan-South Korea relations did not become a major point of contention. But some South Korean media organizations reported about the party's internal papers that suggested that it sought to frame the poll as a fight against Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]