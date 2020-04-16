Japan Schools Close Again as Epidemic Lingers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--A spate of schools in Japan reopened earlier this month, following government-requested emergency closures, but have closed again, amid the lingering coronavirus epidemic.

In Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa decided this Monday to shut prefecture-run schools.

The decision came after prefecture-run and other high schools held entrance ceremonies and those marking the start of a new school year on April 6 and 7, according to the prefectural education board.

Amid the unfolding epidemic, the Japanese government had issued a nationwide request in late February to shut schools until the end of spring breaks.

On April 7, final-year students at Hitachi Daiichi High School submitted to the education board a request for the shutdown of schools across the prefecture, in hopes of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Over 30 pct of all final-year students at the school then refused to attend classes on April 9 and 10.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]