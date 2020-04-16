Abe's Wife Took Trip in Mid-March amid Coronavirus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife visited Oita Prefecture in mid-March, right after a law was revised to allow him to declare a state of emergency over the new coronavirus, a weekly magazine reported Thursday.

Akie Abe visited Usajingu shrine in the city of Usa and other places in the southwestern prefecture with her friends on March 15, according to Shukan Bunshun.

She participated in ritual services without wearing a face mask, the report said.

On March 14, the prime minister held a press conference about the revision of the special measures law on the fight against new strains of influenza to cover the coronavirus.

On the situation of the virus outbreak, he said at the time that "the guard against the virus can't be lowered yet," calling on the public to remain on alert.

