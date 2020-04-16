Coronavirus State of Emergency to Cover Entire Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The government has decided to expand the areas covered by its state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus to the whole of Japan, sources said Thursday.

The government is expected to start the procedures for the expansion within the day at the earliest, according to the sources.

On April 7, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures with big cities, giving the governors legal authority to request citizens to stay at home and businesses to shut temporarily.

