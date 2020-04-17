G-7 Leaders See Need for Preparations to Reopen Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial countries Thursday agreed on the need to make preparations to reopen the global economy once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

At a videoconference, the G-7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to using all available policy tools to protect industry and jobs as the global economy quickly worsened due to the pandemic.

The leaders shared the importance of stepping up international support to regions with a weak health care system, including Africa, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his G-7 counterparts that it is necessary to strengthen the global infectious disease prevention system and build an economy resilient to crises.

Abe also said Japan will promote research on antiviral drug Avigan, a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]