Vegetable Wholesaler Begins Drive-Thru Sales amid Virus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A wholesaler dealing in farm-fresh vegetables has set up a makeshift drive-thru store for selling produce straight to consumers in a bid to reduce food waste and minimize interactions amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Tokyo-based Food Supply, which sells vegetables from partner farmers all over Japan to eateries and others, launched the drive-thru greengrocer on April 9.

The makeshift outlet, which has become a hit, sells a set of some 10 items, such as 5 kilograms of rice as well as vegetables, for 5,000 yen. Customers open their car windows to pay for the items, which are loaded into their trunks.

According to Food Supply, some 70 pct of its 4,500 client eateries have suspended operations amid the pandemic, leading to its sales plummeting and partner farmers having to dispose of their vegetables.

"I have a small child, so I feel uneasy touching shopping baskets at supermarkets," one customer at the drive-thru store, who is from Tokyo's Nerima Ward, said. "I want to use this again."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]