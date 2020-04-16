Japan's Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus cases in Japan rose by more than 570 to over 10,000 on Thursday, including those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

New deaths from the virus stood at three in Tokyo, two each in Saitama and Fukuoka prefectures and one each in Kanagawa, Mie, Hyogo, Oita and Okinawa prefectures.

For Mie, Oita and Okinawa, these were the first fatal cases. The country's total death toll rose to 204.

Tokyo saw 149 new cases. Infection routes are unknown in 103 of them. The total number of cases in the Japanese capital reached 2,595.

In Osaka Prefecture, 52 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infections in the western prefecture above 1,000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]