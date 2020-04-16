Japan Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 9,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported so far in Japan exceeded 9,000 on Thursday.

More than new 300 infection cases were recorded across the country the same day, including 149 in Tokyo.

Okinawa Prefecture reported its first fatal case linked to the coronavirus, as did Oita Prefecture. Kanagawa, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures each recorded one death.

As a result, the country's total death toll rose to 197, including those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In Fukuoka, a woman in her 80s died. She caught the virus after being admitted to Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital in the city of Kasuga for treatment for other illness. So far, eight people related to the hospital have tested positive.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]