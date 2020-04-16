Virus Outbreak Hurts 97 Pct of Food Service Firms in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The outbreak of the novel coronavirus caused 96.8 pct of food service companies listed in Japan to suffer year-on-year drops in same-store sales in March, a private survey showed Thursday.

The survey by credit research agency Teikoku Databank Ltd. highlighted the dire situation at the industry following administrative authorities' requests for people to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many restaurants shut down temporarily or shortened their operating hours after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency on April 7.

"Sales are expected to fall further in April," Teikoku Databank said.

The survey covered 62 listed food service companies that have released data for March. Sales decreased at 60 of them, according to the survey.

