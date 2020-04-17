Extra Trains to be Suspended on Tokaido Shinkansen Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, will suspend operations of all of its extra services on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, company President Shin Kaneko said Thursday.

The extra services that are mainly offered on long weekends and holidays make up about 20 pct of all services on the Shinkansen bullet train line connecting Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations.

The move follows a drop in users amid nationwide efforts to stay home to prevent a further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Average daily services on the line will be reduced to around 300, and some 300 train crew including drivers will be assigned to duties that can be done from home.

The suspension will start on April 24 and is slated for now to last through May 6, the planned end date for the Japanese government's state of emergency declaration over the virus crisis.

