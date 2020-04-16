Apple's iPhone SE to Be Released in Japan on April 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese mobile carriers said Thursday they will start selling the iPhone SE, the latest model of Apple Inc.'s popular smartphone series, on April 27.

NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>, KDDI Corp. <9433> and SoftBank Corp. <9434> will start accepting orders for the model, which is a cheaper version of the iPhone 11 released last autumn, on Monday.

SoftBank has priced the iPhone SE at between 57,600 and 78,480 yen depending on data capacities. NTT Docomo and KDDI are still considering the prices.

The iPhone SE offers long battery life and it is equipped with a fingerprint identification sensor. It does not have the facial recognition system to unlock the device like the iPhone 11 has.

According to the MM Research Institute, iPhones accounted for some 40 pct of total smartphone shipments in Japan in 2019.

