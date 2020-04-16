Japan's Mask Supplies May Increase by 100 M. in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The total number of face masks supplied in Japan by domestic makers per month is expected to increase by 100 million in autumn or later, Takahisa Takahara, president of leading Japanese mask maker Unicharm Corp. <8113>, said Thursday.

He unveiled the prospect in a videoconference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan is facing serious mask shortages due to the spreading new coronavirus outbreak. The country "will be able to weather the situation if one billion masks are supplied a month," Takahara said.

The estimate takes into account the reuse of two cloth masks that will be distributed to every household in the country by the Japanese government, according to Takahara, who also serves as chairman of the Japan Hygiene Products Industry Association.

Currently, the Japanese industry as a whole supplies masks at a monthly pace of some 700 million units. An increase in supplies by domestic makers will help Japan reduce its dependence on imported masks, analysts said.

