Kaneka to Supply Ingredients for Fujifilm's Avigan Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Kaneka Corp. <4118> has said it will supply ingredients for Fujifilm Corp.'s anti-influenza drug Avigan, which is expected to work against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kaneka and Fujifilm have reached an agreement on the supply of drug ingredients, as Fujifilm aims to boost its monthly output capacity for the drug about 2.5-fold from the current level to 100,000 patients' worth in July and sevenfold to 300,000 patients' worth in September.

"We will urgently improve our manufacturing system through capital investment, personnel allocation changes, and production plan adjustments to begin supplying the drug substances in July," Kaneka said in a statement Thursday.

The Japanese government decided earlier this month to support efforts to increase production of Avigan, in order to stockpile two million people's worth of it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]