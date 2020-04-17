Face Mask Donations to Homeless, Care Facilities Boom

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Many people in Japan are donating face masks to care facilities and support groups for homeless people amid a nationwide shortage of the protective item due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The motivations behind the donations vary, with some giving away face masks because they work from home and do not need them and others hoping to find better use for their masks.

Some are even looking to donate the cloth face masks expected to be distributed by the government.

Since last week, 10 to 20 people per day have been contacting the nonprofit organization National Homeless Support Network to donate the government-distributed masks.

The group, based in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu, began receiving promises of mask donations after it posted a tweet calling on people who do not need cloth masks to send them to homelesss support groups. The post has been shared over 20,000 times.

