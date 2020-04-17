Residents, Businesses Perplexed by Nationwide Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Residents and businesses in areas newly declared to be in a state of emergency by the Japanese government over the coronavirus epidemic voiced concerns and frustration about the government's move.

Many accused the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of being slow to expand the scope of the emergency declaration. On Thursday, the government decided to cover the whole country under the declaration.

"The response is too slow," a male worker in his 40s at a candy shop in the Gion district of Kyoto, western Japan, said. "I wanted it to be earlier."

The 49-year-old owner of a Japanese traditional sweets shop in the city was concerned that he may have to close his store amid the emergency declaration.

"Some customers still come, and some from the countryside place orders," he said. "If we close the store, we'll lose sales."

