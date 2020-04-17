Govt-Issued Face Mask Delivery Begins in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The distribution of cloth face masks from the Japanese government to every household in the country in an effort to fight the novel coronavirus began in Tokyo on Friday.

Post office mail delivery personnel in Setagaya Ward, which has the largest population among the 23 wards in the capital, carried loads of masks on motorbikes. They dropped off two masks and an information sheet containing instructions on how to wash the protective items into each mailbox.

"It's thicker than I thought," an 81-year-old woman in the Komazawa district of the ward said as she retrieved the face masks delivered to her house in a plastic bag.

"I wanted something slightly bigger, but I shouldn't complain," the woman said as she tried a mask on.

"We have enough masks at home, so I am thinking about donating" the government-issued cloth masks, a 34-year-old woman in a family of four said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]