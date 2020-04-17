Record 201 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A record 201 infection cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, metropolitan government officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital rose to 2,794. Across the country, at least 540 new cases were recorded.

The situation remains "very tense," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference, again asking residents not to go out for nonessential reasons.

Hokkaido logged 33 new cases, a daily record for the northernmost prefecture.

New deaths from the virus came to seven in Tokyo, two in Hokkaido, one each in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]