SBI Securities Sees Record Account Openings in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--About 120,000 new accounts were opened at SBI Securities Co. in March, the highest level for any single month since the leading Japanese online broker launched services in 1999, informed sources said Friday.

Many people are believed to have seen recent stock market plunges blamed on the novel coronavirus pandemic as a good opportunity to start stock investments from a long-term standpoint, the sources said.

The number of newly opened accounts at rival Rakuten Securities Inc. in March stood at over 160,000, a record high for the company.

The number of access to its website, which offers market analysis reports, among other information, came to a record high of 18 million. Short-term traders were apparently active as stock prices repeated wild ups and downs, sources said.

Matsui Securities Co. <8628> enjoyed a record number of access to its trading website in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]