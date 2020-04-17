Kansai Electric Asked to Name Ex-Osaka Mayor Hashimoto to Board

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said Friday that the city has asked Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> to hire former Mayor Toru Hashimoto as an outside board member.

Hashimoto is familiar with the management of Kansai Electric and well-versed in compliance, Matsui told reporters at the municipal office in the western Japan city.

Kansai Electric is expected to give an answer to the request by the end of this month, Matsui said. The Osaka municipal government is the top shareholder of Kansai Electric.

Matsui also said that the municipal government would consider a shareholder lawsuit if the company refuses the request.

The mayor said he cannot trust Kansai Electric if it is managed only by people it selects itself.

