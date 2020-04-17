Japanese Businesses Shutting Operations Nationwide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Businesses in Japan are curtailing operations across the country in a further blow to the economy after the government expanded its state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic to the entire nation on Thursday.

Sogo & Seibu Co., a department store unit of Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382>, will close all of its 15 stores starting Saturday, up from nine at present.

Among its rivals, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> will close stores in Hiroshima, Shizuoka, Kagawa, Ehime and Niigata prefectures. J. Front Retailing Co. <3086> will shut 15 of its 16 stores.

Supermarket chain Ito-Yokado Co., another Seven & i unit, will move up the closing time to 8 p.m. at all stores. Rival Aeon Co. <8267> will close specialty stores at its shopping malls across the country.

Restaurant chain Skylark Holdings Co. <3197> will move up the closing time of some 3,000 stores to 8 p.m. across the country.

