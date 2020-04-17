Abe Urges People to Avoid Trips during Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for people to refrain from traveling before and during the country's Golden Week holiday period in late April and early May to prevent a further rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We must avoid creating flows of people from urban districts to regional areas," Abe told his fifth news conference on the coronavirus since the country's first case was confirmed in January.

Flows of people such as trips "will surely cause the most dreadful, rapid and nationwide spread of the virus," he said.

"We need to request closures of tourist facilities," Abe said.

His press conference came a day after the government expanded its state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic to the entire country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]