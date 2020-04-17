Japan Governors Respond to Nationwide Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors Association on Friday called on the Japanese government to ask hotels and other accommodation facilities to suspend operations in order to discourage people from traveling amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kamon Iizumi, governor of the western Japan prefecture of Tokushima and head of the association, made the request to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in a videoconference held the same day, after the central government on Thursday expanded its state emergency declaration over the virus to cover the whole country.

"We'll make efforts so that we can see a bright prospect, even if only slightly, after the end of the Golden Week holiday period" in early May, Iizumi said during the virtual meeting.

The Japanese prefectural governors association also called on the state to consider taking legislative measures to facilitate a moratorium on office or store rent payments by businesses that suspend operations to help ease their financial burdens.

In addition, the state was requested to allow workers who will be forced to take leave due to business suspensions to receive jobless benefit as a special measure under the employment insurance system.

