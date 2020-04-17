Temperature Checks Start at Haneda Airport to Fight Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Temperature checks for domestic flight passengers started at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Friday as part of efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Airline staff will check temperatures with thermographic devices. People who have temperatures above 37.5 degrees Celsius will be asked not to board planes.

The temperature checks will continue until May 6, when a state of emergency declared by the Japanese government over the virus ends.

Whether to allow passengers with a high fever to get on planes is up to airlines.

All Nippon Airways said that it would not immediately refuse a passenger with a high fever, adding that it will ask such customers to voluntarily refrain from boarding planes after hearing explanations from them.

