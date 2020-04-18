Temperature Checks Start at Yamagata Prefectural Borders

Newsfrom Japan

Yamagata, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Yamagata started on Saturday body temperature checks near the prefectural borders, including at expressway rest areas, major train stations and airports, in a bid to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus.

The thermal checks, targeting visitors to the northeastern Japan prefecture, will be conducted through May 10.

People who have a high fever will be asked to stay at their homes or destinations. These measures are not legally binding.

The checks are carried out chiefly by prefectural government workers using contactless thermometers and thermographic devices.

During a trial period through Friday, body temperatures will be measured at such locations as East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Yamagata and Yonezawa stations, Yamagata and Shonai airports, and the Yamagata Zao parking area on the Yamagata Expressway.

