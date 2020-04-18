Firefly Squid from Toyama Bay Come in Good Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Large-sized firefly squid from Toyama Bay, a spring delicacy that had been reserved for high-end restaurants until last year, are attracting popularity at supermarkets in the Tokyo metropolitan area thanks to a bountiful catch.

Wholesale prices have fallen sharply in Tokyo's Toyosu food market, also reflecting sluggish demand for dining out amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Firefly squid catch in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, including at Namerikawa port, from the March 1 start of the fishing season to the end of the month totaled about 780 tons, seven times the year-before level, according to a preliminary report from Toyama Agriculture Forestry Fisheries, a public interest incorporated association, and other sources.

The haul remains good in April. If current levels continue in May and beyond, the total catch this fishing season is likely to exceed 2,000 tons, a benchmark for a bumper year, according to an official at the Fisheries Research Institute of the Toyama Prefectural Agricultural, Forestry & Fisheries Research Center.

Reflecting the good catch, wholesale prices of boiled firefly squid from Toyama in the Toyosu market stood at 400 to 500 yen per tray of 350 to 400 grams in the first half of April, down sharply from around 1,500 yen a year earlier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]