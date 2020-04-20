Japan Brewers Making Strong Alcohol amid Disinfectant Shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--More and more sake brewers and other alcoholic drink makers in Japan are producing strong alcohol liquids as an alternative to disinfectants, which are running short amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The country's authorities are responding to the situation flexibly. The health ministry has permitted the use of beverages with high alcohol content in place of sanitizers.

"We want to make a contribution to society, so the world where people can enjoy drinking will be brought back as soon as possible," a brewer said.

Meirishurui Co. of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, released a vodka product with 65 pct alcohol on March 16.

The company removed impurities as much as possible, expecting use of the product as disinfectant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]