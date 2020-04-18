Toshiba to Postpone Shareholders' Meeting amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Saturday it will postpone a regular general meeting of its shareholders until July or later, as work to compile its annual financial results has been delayed due to the fallout from the novel coronavius outbreak.

The annual meeting is usually held in late June.

The major electronics and machinery maker will also push back the release of its consolidated earnings report for the year ended in March from May 14 to late May or later.

The changes in schedule reflect delays in account closing procedures at some overseas subsidiaries and planned business suspensions at all domestic offices between Monday and May 6.

The date for fixing voting rights for shareholders, which usually comes in late-March, will be set for May 15. Meanwhile, the record date for year-end dividends will be kept unchanged on March 31.

