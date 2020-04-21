FOCUS: Coronavirus Policy Disarray May Reflect Abe's Waning Clout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--With the Japanese government's response to the novel coronavirus crisis in disarray, the political structure in which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has unrivaled strength is showing signs of strain.

The Abe government has hit bumps in tackling the epidemic, falling behind the curve in support for medical personnel toiling day and night to treat patients and in economic stimulus measures to safeguard people's lives.

Political watchers point to a change in dynamics within the government as a factor behind the confusion.

"In order to navigate the fight against the virus, which may turn out a prolonged battle, our unity with the people is most important," Abe said at a news conference on Friday, calling on people to cooperate by staying home to prevent a further spread of infections.

Abe also apologized for a policy flip-flop over financial support for citizens struggling in the fallout from the virus crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]