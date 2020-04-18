Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan exceeded 10,000 on Saturday, excluding those who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the country earlier this year.

The pace of growth in the number of infections is still not slowing more than 10 days after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases topped 5,000 on April 9, about three months after the first domestic infection case was confirmed. The number then doubled only in nine days.

On Saturday, more than 550 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus across Japan.

In Tokyo, 181 people tested positive for the virus, with infection routes not identified for 124, or some 70 pct, of them. The cumulative number of infections in the Japanese capital has risen to 2,975.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]