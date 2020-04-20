College Students Suffer Tumble in Part-Time Job Incomes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--College students in Japan are suffering from economic distress due to reduced part-time work hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

Some are even considering quitting school owing to financial difficulties, an emergency survey by a student group shows.

"I live on only 300 yen in food expenses per day," a financially distressed student said.

A 23-year-old college senior in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, has not worked since around late March due to reduced business days at a restaurant where she works as a part timer, causing her March income to drop by 30 pct.

"I'd have no incomes from the job in April if this situation continues," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]