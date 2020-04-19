Cumulative Coronavirus Infections in Tokyo Top 3,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo exceeded 3,000 on Sunday, with 107 people confirmed to be infected the same day, according to the metropolitan government.

The cumulative number now stands at 3,082, after a daily record of 201 infection cases were confirmed on Friday and 181 cases on Saturday.

In the capital, the first infection case was confirmed on Jan. 24 and the total number of infections in the following month and a half stood at 78.

The pace of increase started accelerating in late March. In about two weeks from April 4, when the single-day total surpassed 100, the number of infections increased by more than 2,300.

Young people account for a large part of the total and infection routes are not known for many of them.

