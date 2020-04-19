McDonald's Japan to Stop Customer Dining at Restaurants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Sunday it will stop allowing customers to dine at all 1,910 restaurants in 13 prefectures all day from Monday through May 6 to prevent infections with the new coronavirus.

The 13 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, have been singled out by the government for stepped-up measures against the coronavirus in its declaration of a state of emergency.

At the restaurants, McDonald's Japan will continue to accept takeout, drive-through and delivery orders.

It has stopped customer dining at its restaurants in eight prefectures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. next day and suspended restaurant operations in busy shopping districts.

Due to the further spread of infections, the company decided to strengthen measures in order to protect customers and restaurant staff members.

