Mask Production by Inmates Growing in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The production of cloth face masks by inmate workers is growing at prisons with sewing plants in Japan amid mask shortages stemming from the spread of coronavirus infections across the country.

Having received orders from private-sector companies, these prisons now have the combined capacity to sew some 66,000 such masks a month. They also started preparations to make medical gowns that are in short supply as well.

Cloth masks are produced at seven prisons in Aomori, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Yamaguchi and Kochi prefectures, according to the Justice Ministry.

As prisoner activities at these facilities include sewing, companies that had previously outsourced apron production to the prisons placed orders for masks in anticipation of shortages of the protective items.

From March, these facilities have been making white gauze and colorful cloth masks.

