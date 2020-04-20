Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Stand at 11,531

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 11,531 on Monday morning, including those who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The figure as of 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) was up by 3,414 from a week before.

The country's death toll linked to the virus rose by 101 to 251.

Of the 11,531 people, 10,804 were infected within Japan, 712 were passengers or crew members of the cruise ship, quarantined off Japan earlier this year, and 15 were mainly those who returned to Japan aboard Japanese government-chartered flights.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of infection cases with 3,082, up by 1,015.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]